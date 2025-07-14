Tragedy at London Southend Airport: Plane Crash Sparks Chaos
A small plane crash at London Southend Airport resulted in the closure of the facility. The incident involved Zeusch Aviation's Beechcraft B200 Super King Air. Police and emergency services are investigating. The crash, which witnesses described as a 'fireball', has canceled all flights indefinitely.
In a dramatic turn of events, a small plane crash at London Southend Airport has resulted in its closure until further notice. As reported by officials and witnesses, the crash occurred shortly after takeoff, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty pending further investigation.
The aircraft, operated by Netherlands-based Zeusch Aviation, had embarked on a journey from Athens, Greece, to Pula, Croatia, before proceeding to Southend. It was scheduled to return to Lelystad, Netherlands. Zeusch Aviation has confirmed that its SUZ1 flight was involved in this grave incident and has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation, expressing condolences to those impacted.
The plane, identified as a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air equipped for medical patient transport, met its tragic fate just after takeoff. Eyewitness accounts and social media imagery depict a 'big fireball' and thick black smoke at the crash site. Essex Police reported being informed about the 'serious incident' just before 4 p.m. Emergency services and air investigators have since been on site, working diligently to piece together the tragic event.
