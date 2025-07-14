Mumbai and Pune Housing Market Slump: A Temporary Setback?

In a development that signals caution in India's real estate sector, housing sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune have plummeted by 30% during the April-June quarter. According to data released by PropTiger, this decline is influenced by a surge in prices, which has tempered consumer demand.

The combined housing sales tally for MMR and Pune, pivotal markets in Maharashtra, stood at 41,901 units, a significant drop from 60,191 units recorded in the same period last year. Nationwide, sales in eight major residential markets fell by 14% from the previous year's figures.

Sridhar Srinivasan, Head of Sales at PropTiger.com, interprets the dip as a short-term recalibration and not a long-term trend. Despite affordability pressures impacting mid-tier segments, cities like Bengaluru and Chennai have experienced growth in sales, indicating varied demands across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)