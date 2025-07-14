Fuel Switch Safety Scrutiny: Korea Probes Boeing Directives

South Korea's transport ministry is set to mandate inspections of Boeing jet fuel switches by all local airlines, adhering to a 2018 advisory issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This move follows a tragic Boeing 787-8 crash in India, raising concerns over the safety of fuel switches.

The 2018 FAA advisory highlighted potential safety risks, advising operators of certain Boeing models, including the 787, to check fuel switch locks to prevent accidental movement. However, this was a recommendation, not a requirement, which Air India reportedly did not adopt before the accident.

Despite assurances from Boeing and the FAA that the fuel switch locks are secure, South Korea is taking preventive measures. The checks' schedule has yet to be confirmed, and Boeing has not commented on the latest developments.

