Left Menu

Fuel Switch Safety Scrutiny: Korea Probes Boeing Directives

South Korea's transport ministry plans to order airlines to inspect Boeing jet fuel switches, following a 2018 FAA advisory linked to a recent deadly Air India crash. While Boeing and FAA claim the switches are safe, South Korea is proceeding cautiously. The checks' timeline remains unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:11 IST
Fuel Switch Safety Scrutiny: Korea Probes Boeing Directives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's transport ministry is set to mandate inspections of Boeing jet fuel switches by all local airlines, adhering to a 2018 advisory issued by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This move follows a tragic Boeing 787-8 crash in India, raising concerns over the safety of fuel switches.

The 2018 FAA advisory highlighted potential safety risks, advising operators of certain Boeing models, including the 787, to check fuel switch locks to prevent accidental movement. However, this was a recommendation, not a requirement, which Air India reportedly did not adopt before the accident.

Despite assurances from Boeing and the FAA that the fuel switch locks are secure, South Korea is taking preventive measures. The checks' schedule has yet to be confirmed, and Boeing has not commented on the latest developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025