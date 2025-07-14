Ongoing Investigation into Air India Dreamliner Crash

Air India's probe into last month's Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad is still in progress, as per an internal memo from the airline's Chief Executive, Campbell Wilson. On Monday, Wilson stressed the need for ongoing investigations and cautioned against forming premature conclusions.

The memo indicates that the airline is committed to remaining open to additional inquiries. The company's stance reflects a cautious approach to fully understanding the incident's circumstances.

Wilson's communication aims to ensure that all bases are covered before any final determinations are made about the accident, underscoring the complexity and seriousness of the situation.