Ongoing Investigation into Air India Dreamliner Crash
Air India's investigation into the recent crash of a Dreamliner in Ahmedabad remains active, according to CEO Campbell Wilson. In a memo, Wilson emphasized the importance of continuing inquiries and warned against drawing early conclusions about the incident.
Air India's probe into last month's Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad is still in progress, as per an internal memo from the airline's Chief Executive, Campbell Wilson. On Monday, Wilson stressed the need for ongoing investigations and cautioned against forming premature conclusions.
The memo indicates that the airline is committed to remaining open to additional inquiries. The company's stance reflects a cautious approach to fully understanding the incident's circumstances.
Wilson's communication aims to ensure that all bases are covered before any final determinations are made about the accident, underscoring the complexity and seriousness of the situation.