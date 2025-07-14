Air India's 787 Fleet Cleared, Investigation Ongoing

In light of a recent crash involving Air India's Boeing 787 aircraft, the airline's CEO has confirmed via an internal memo that preliminary investigations revealed no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or its engines.

Air India's CEO reassured that all Boeing 787 aircraft in the fleet have been thoroughly checked and deemed fit for service. While the preliminary report provided clarity, it also opened up new questions about the crash. Crucially, no abnormalities in fuel quality or take-off procedures were detected, and pilots cleared mandatory pre-flight breathalyser tests.

The airline emphasizes its ongoing cooperation with investigators and urges the public and media to avoid premature conclusions, as the investigation into the crash is still underway. The memo states that further checks will be performed as necessary, maintaining a rigorous safety assurance process.