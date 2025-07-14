Air India's 787 Fleet Cleared, Investigation Ongoing
Air India CEO confirms no mechanical or maintenance issues were found with their Boeing 787 aircraft after a recent crash. The investigation remains open, urging caution against premature conclusions. All planes passed recent checks, and pilots cleared pre-flight breathalyser tests. Cooperation with investigators continues.
In light of a recent crash involving Air India's Boeing 787 aircraft, the airline's CEO has confirmed via an internal memo that preliminary investigations revealed no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or its engines.
Air India's CEO reassured that all Boeing 787 aircraft in the fleet have been thoroughly checked and deemed fit for service. While the preliminary report provided clarity, it also opened up new questions about the crash. Crucially, no abnormalities in fuel quality or take-off procedures were detected, and pilots cleared mandatory pre-flight breathalyser tests.
The airline emphasizes its ongoing cooperation with investigators and urges the public and media to avoid premature conclusions, as the investigation into the crash is still underway. The memo states that further checks will be performed as necessary, maintaining a rigorous safety assurance process.
