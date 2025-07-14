Left Menu

Indian Banks Positioned for NIM Revival Post-Q3 FY26

Indian banks are projected to experience improved net interest margins post-Q3 FY26, according to a Motilal Oswal report. While a near-term softness in margins persists, a gradual recovery is anticipated, bolstered by stable asset quality and strategic risk management, generating optimism for future earnings revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:14 IST
Indian Banks Positioned for NIM Revival Post-Q3 FY26
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a report by Motilal Oswal, India's banking sector can expect an improvement in net interest margins (NIMs) following the third quarter of the 2026 financial year. Although opinions are mixed regarding the duration of the current softness, there's consensus that NIMs of larger, efficient banks will stabilize by then.

The report emphasized the importance of NIMs as a key performance metric. With the ongoing rate cut cycle causing margin contractions, the timing and impact of these pressures remain under scrutiny. Banks with higher floating-rate loan books, especially those linked to the repo rate, are feeling immediate yield pressure, although deposit costs should gradually decrease.

The analysis suggests the banking sector may reach an earnings inflection point, with anticipated growth resuming from the second half of FY26 onward as margin strains lessen. Despite projected earnings weakness in early FY26 due to lackluster NIMs, a gradual NIM and loan growth recovery, alongside stable asset quality, could enhance performance. Analysts favor banks with robust deposit systems and prudent risk practices, expecting that improved credit costs, asset quality, and treasury outcomes will aid RoA maintenance amidst ongoing economic challenges. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025