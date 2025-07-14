Left Menu

Flight Blunder: AirSial's Mix-Up Lands Passenger in Saudi Arabia

An airline error led to Malik Shahzain, an electrical engineer, being flown to Saudi Arabia instead of Karachi. He faced interrogation in Jeddah before returning to Pakistan, while his luggage reached Karachi. He awaits an apology from AirSial, which admitted their mistake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:49 IST
Flight Blunder: AirSial's Mix-Up Lands Passenger in Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a peculiar incident, Malik Shahzain, an electrical engineer from Karachi, experienced an unexpected detour when he was inadvertently flown to Saudi Arabia by AirSial, instead of his intended destination, Karachi. The mix-up occurred on July 7, initiating a troublesome journey for Shahzain.

The anomaly came to light when Shahzain realized that despite the expected two-hour flight time to Karachi, the aircraft had yet to land. Upon arrival in Jeddah, he faced hours of questioning by immigration authorities until it was determined that his presence was a mistake.

Though AirSial acknowledged their error, no formal apology has been issued. Shahzain is left with the burden of an unanticipated international trip and is awaiting a proper response from the airline. Meanwhile, his luggage had already reached his actual destination, Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025