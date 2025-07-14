Flight Blunder: AirSial's Mix-Up Lands Passenger in Saudi Arabia

In a peculiar incident, Malik Shahzain, an electrical engineer from Karachi, experienced an unexpected detour when he was inadvertently flown to Saudi Arabia by AirSial, instead of his intended destination, Karachi. The mix-up occurred on July 7, initiating a troublesome journey for Shahzain.

The anomaly came to light when Shahzain realized that despite the expected two-hour flight time to Karachi, the aircraft had yet to land. Upon arrival in Jeddah, he faced hours of questioning by immigration authorities until it was determined that his presence was a mistake.

Though AirSial acknowledged their error, no formal apology has been issued. Shahzain is left with the burden of an unanticipated international trip and is awaiting a proper response from the airline. Meanwhile, his luggage had already reached his actual destination, Karachi.

(With inputs from agencies.)