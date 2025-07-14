Underdog Athletics: Sprinting Towards Retail Success with Under Armour

Underdog Athletics, Under Armour's sole distributor in India, is ramping up efforts to significantly increase its retail revenue. The company has announced plans to open eight to ten new stores each year, with a vision to triple its retail returns.

Managing Director Tushar Goculdas shared that the brand, which recently opened a new store in Gurugram's Ambience Mall, aims to achieve Rs 1,500 crore in retail revenue within the next five years by entering five to ten new cities and reinforcing its footprint in major cities.

With a solid 25% growth over the past three years, Underdog Athletics currently operates 49 stores across 30 cities, including key markets like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The company plans to cautiously expand into cities such as Patna and Varanasi while adding more locations in existing urban centers.

