Left Menu

Underdog Athletics: Sprinting Towards Retail Success with Under Armour

Underdog Athletics, the exclusive Under Armour distributor in India, aims to triple its retail revenue by expanding its store count and city presence. Managing Director Tushar Goculdas revealed plans to add 8-10 stores annually while entering new cities, targeting a revenue goal of Rs 1,500 crore in five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:23 IST
Underdog Athletics: Sprinting Towards Retail Success with Under Armour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Underdog Athletics, Under Armour's sole distributor in India, is ramping up efforts to significantly increase its retail revenue. The company has announced plans to open eight to ten new stores each year, with a vision to triple its retail returns.

Managing Director Tushar Goculdas shared that the brand, which recently opened a new store in Gurugram's Ambience Mall, aims to achieve Rs 1,500 crore in retail revenue within the next five years by entering five to ten new cities and reinforcing its footprint in major cities.

With a solid 25% growth over the past three years, Underdog Athletics currently operates 49 stores across 30 cities, including key markets like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The company plans to cautiously expand into cities such as Patna and Varanasi while adding more locations in existing urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025