Cargo Truck Collision with Akasa Air Jet at Mumbai Airport

A cargo truck belonging to Bird Group collided with an Akasa Air aircraft parked at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday morning, according to sources. The incident resulted in damage to the airplane's right winglet but fortunately did not affect passengers or staff.

The accident took place during the offloading process of flight QP-1736, which had just arrived from Bangalore. Sources suggest that the truck driver misjudged the height of the Boeing 737-Max's wing, leading to the vehicle clipping the wing.

Akasa Air confirmed that a third party ground handler was involved and announced a detailed investigation is underway with Bird Worldwide Flight Services, the Delhi-based company responsible for the airline's ground handling operations.