HomeLane Unveils 12th Studio in Tamil Nadu: Revolutionizing Home Interiors in Coimbatore

HomeLane, the leading home interiors brand in India, has inaugurated its latest studio in Coimbatore, marking the expansion of its presence with a promise of tech-enabled solutions, predictable timelines, and a 45-day delivery guarantee. The launch signifies a structured approach to quality interior design in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:45 IST
Left: Tanuj Choudhry (COO & Co-founder, HomeLane), Centre: M.S. Dhoni (Brand Ambassador, HomeLane), Right: Srikanth Iyer (CEO & Co-founder, HomeLane). Image Credit: ANI
HomeLane, a prominent name in India's home interiors market, has launched its latest studio on 100ft Road, Gandhipuram, Coimbatore. This expansion marks the 12th store in Tamil Nadu, offering hassle-free and technologically advanced interior solutions characterized by thoughtful design and guaranteed 45-day delivery timelines.

The grand opening was attended by notable figures including Shri K. Annamalai, former IPS officer and BJP Tamil Nadu State President, and Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA of Coimbatore South. Their involvement underscores Coimbatore's evolution into a hub for quality interior design, driven by brands like HomeLane.

Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founder & COO of HomeLane, emphasized Tamil Nadu as a key market, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering beautifully designed homes efficiently and affordably. The studio offers cutting-edge technology such as AI-powered 3D visualization, transparent pricing, and comprehensive warranties, setting a new standard for home interiors in Coimbatore.

