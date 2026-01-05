Left Menu

Revolutionizing HR: Pocket HRMS Launches AI-Powered CoPilot

Pocket HRMS has unveiled HRMS Copilot™, an AI-enhanced feature designed to revolutionize traditional HR processes by providing real-time insights and automated query responses. The system allows HR professionals to focus on strategic initiatives, enhancing both employee satisfaction and organizational productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:50 IST
Pocket HRMS, a leading provider of cloud-based HR solutions in India, has announced the launch of HRMS Copilot™, an AI-powered innovation set to transform the HR landscape. The new feature elevates the system from a simple query responder to a strategic ally offering seamless employee self-service and shifting HR focus towards high-impact initiatives.

Previously acting efficiently as a chatbot for routine employee inquiries, HRMS Copilot™ now integrates deeply with core databases to offer personalized, actionable insights in real-time. This allows for a more connected workforce, ensuring data security while enhancing employee autonomy and satisfaction. It also liberates HR professionals, enabling them to prioritize talent development and business growth.

Jitendra Somani, Co-Founder of Pocket HRMS, highlighted that HRMS Copilot™ redefines HR's role, empowering leaders to innovate and enhance employee experiences. This launch affirms Pocket HRMS's dedication to driving technological advancement through Digital Bharat 2.0, positioning HR as a driver of strategic success.

