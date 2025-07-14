Air India Crash Sparks New Questions Amid Ongoing Investigation

A preliminary investigation into the Air India passenger jet crash last month, which killed 260 people, has prompted new queries, according to a memo from Air India's CEO. The initial findings, released by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), revealed cockpit confusion shortly before the incident involving the Boeing Dreamliner.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, in a staff memo seen by Reuters, noted that the report has sparked more speculation in the media, creating both clarity and fresh questions. While the report found no discernible cause, Wilson emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation, advising against premature conclusions. According to the memo, no mechanical or maintenance issues were detected, and all necessary checkups had been conducted.

The AAIB report suggested no immediate actions for Boeing or GE, whose engines were on the aircraft. ALPA India, representing Indian pilots within the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations, insists on a fair inquiry, rejecting assumptions of pilot error. The pilots, Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kunder, had passed mandatory checks. Air India is now under increased scrutiny across various areas, including a European Union Aviation Safety Agency probe into Air India Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)