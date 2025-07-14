Maharashtra Bars Shut Down in Massive Tax Protest

On Monday, more than 19,000 bars and permit rooms across Maharashtra closed their doors in a widespread protest against the state's significant tax increases. The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) voiced the industry's frustration.

'Some 19,200 bars and permit rooms in Maharashtra have been shuttered today as a statement against the state government's tax hikes,' said Vijay Shetty of AHAR. The increases include a VAT rise on liquor from five to ten percent, a 15 percent hike in annual license fees, and a 60 percent surge in excise duty, all occurring within a year.

Describing the situation as a 'triple tax tsunami,' AHAR argues the hospitality sector in Maharashtra is suffering significantly due to these financial burdens. Their appeals for relief have so far been ignored, leading to this organized shutdown.