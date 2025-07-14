Left Menu

HCLTech Reports Decline in Profit but Solid Growth in Services

HCLTech reported a 9.7% decline in net profit for the April-June quarter, with revenue growth at 3-5% for FY26. Revenue rose by 8.1% year-over-year, reaching Rs 30,349 crore. The company's AI initiatives are gaining traction, as evidenced by its partnership with OpenAI despite a slight decrease in operating margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
HCLTech reported a 9.7% decline in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, recording Rs 3,843 crore. For FY26, revenue growth is expected between 3-5%.

Compared to the same period last year, profit fell from Rs 4,257 crore, while revenue from operations increased by 8.1% to Rs 30,349 crore. Profit dropped 10.7% sequentially, though there was a marginal 0.3% increase in revenue.

CEO and MD C Vijaya Kumar noted a strong 3.7% year-over-year revenue increase, highlighting services growth at 4.5% in constant currency. The company's AI strategies, bolstered by a partnership with OpenAI, are resonating with clients, maintaining a stable demand environment. An interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share was declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

