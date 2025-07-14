HCLTech Reports Decline in Profit but Solid Growth in Services
HCLTech reported a 9.7% decline in net profit for the April-June quarter, with revenue growth at 3-5% for FY26. Revenue rose by 8.1% year-over-year, reaching Rs 30,349 crore. The company's AI initiatives are gaining traction, as evidenced by its partnership with OpenAI despite a slight decrease in operating margins.
- Country:
- India
HCLTech reported a 9.7% decline in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, recording Rs 3,843 crore. For FY26, revenue growth is expected between 3-5%.
Compared to the same period last year, profit fell from Rs 4,257 crore, while revenue from operations increased by 8.1% to Rs 30,349 crore. Profit dropped 10.7% sequentially, though there was a marginal 0.3% increase in revenue.
CEO and MD C Vijaya Kumar noted a strong 3.7% year-over-year revenue increase, highlighting services growth at 4.5% in constant currency. The company's AI strategies, bolstered by a partnership with OpenAI, are resonating with clients, maintaining a stable demand environment. An interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share was declared.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Filatex Fashions: Textile and Mining Ventures Propel Revenue Growth
Unseasonal rains, brief summer hit Dabur's revenue growth in June quarter
Kalyan Jewellers Shines with 31% Revenue Growth Despite Market Challenges
PC Jeweller clocks 80 pc revenue growth in Q1, to be debt free in FY26
Delhi's Liquor Sales Surge: A Toast to Revenue Growth