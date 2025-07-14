Streamlining Surplus: Government's Bold Move on Telecom PSU Properties

A high-level committee has laid out a structured framework to facilitate the transfer of surplus land and buildings from telecom PSUs, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), and ITI Limited, to central government organizations without the need for an auction.

This proposal was approved in a Committee of Secretaries meeting in June, where it was decided that any central government organization interested in acquiring these assets must express their interest and submit necessary approvals, along with a two percent earnest money deposit of the asset's indicative value to stake their claim.

If these steps are completed within the stipulated 90-day window post-notification, the agencies can proceed. After 90 days, the telecom PSUs have the autonomy to sell the property to other non-government buyers.