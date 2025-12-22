Left Menu

Kiara Advani's Transformative Journey in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

Kiara Advani describes her role in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' as transformative. The film, releasing on March 19, 2026, is directed by Geetu Mohandas and marks Yash's return since 'KGF: Chapter 2'. It's India's first film shot in English and Kannada simultaneously.

Kiara Advani's Transformative Journey in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'
Bollywood star Kiara Advani recently opened up about her challenging role in the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. The actor, who plays Nadia, described the experience as transformative and demanding, citing months of rigorous effort to meet the role's requirements.

The film, featuring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas of 'Moothon' fame, is set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. This project is notable for being the first in India to be shot simultaneously in English and Kannada.

Kiara Advani, known for her dedication, expressed her gratitude for the audience's response to the first look poster, which was unveiled on social media. The Kannada version marks a significant milestone in actor Yash's career post 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

