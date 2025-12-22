Left Menu

Tensions Surge as US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tankers Amidst China's Condemnation

China condemned the US for seizing Venezuelan oil tankers, terming it a violation of international law. Beijing emphasized its opposition to unilateral sanctions and highlighted Venezuela's right to independent international cooperation. The US actions signify a broader strategy to counter China's influence in Venezuela, a key economic partner.

Updated: 22-12-2025 16:57 IST
  • China

In a significant geopolitical development, China has vocally condemned the United States' actions in seizing Venezuelan oil tankers, marking what Beijing describes as a blatant violation of international law. This development has escalated tensions, as China and Venezuela have shared a robust economic relationship.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the US, lambasting it for what he called 'arbitrary actions' lacking legal basis under international standards. He underscored China's stance against unilateral sanctions and infringement of national sovereignty, expressing solid support for Venezuela's sovereign rights.

The US, increasing military presence near Venezuela, recently intensified its stance by blocking sanctioned oil tankers, which critics argue aims to weaken China's strategic partnership with Venezuela. This move highlights the US's broader intention to curb China's growing influence in Latin America.

