Bangalore Auto Rickshaw Fare Hike: What You Need to Know

The Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District has increased the minimum auto rickshaw fare to Rs 36 for the first 2 km, effective from August 1. Night fares will incur an additional 50%. Auto meters must be re-verified and display new rates by October 31.

The Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District has announced an increase in the minimum fare for auto rickshaws, raising it from Rs 30 to Rs 36 for the first two kilometres.

Effective from August 1, the revised fare applies within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits. Post the initial two kilometres, the charge will be Rs 18 for every subsequent kilometre.

Night fares, applicable between 10 PM and 5 AM, will incur an additional 50% over the normal rate. The authority mandates that all auto meters be re-verified and stamped with the updated fares by October 31.

