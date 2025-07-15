Left Menu

Chaos in the Cockpit: SpiceJet's Mid-Taxi Turmoil

Two unruly passengers were offloaded from a SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport after attempting to enter the cockpit during taxiing. The disturbance delayed the flight to Mumbai by several hours. Despite crew and captain requests, the passengers refused to comply, leading to their removal by security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security personnel had to intervene at Delhi airport on Monday when a SpiceJet flight faced an unexpected disruption caused by two unruly passengers. Both attempted to forcefully enter the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing towards its designated take-off point.

The turmoil prompted the plane, which was bound for Mumbai, to return to the bay, delaying the departure for hours. SpiceJet issued a statement emphasizing that, despite repeated requests from cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the captain, the two individuals refused to cooperate, necessitating their removal from the flight.

Security forces took control of the situation by handing over the disruptive passengers to the CISF, ensuring safety and restoring order on the SpiceJet flight SG 9282, which eventually took off after a significant delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

