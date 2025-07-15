Left Menu

Global Scrutiny Tightens on Boeing Fuel Switches After Fatal Air India Crash

India and South Korea have ordered airlines to examine fuel switches on various Boeing models following a fatal Air India crash. This move follows a 2018 FAA advisory and preliminary findings that suggest fuel switches may have been accidentally moved, despite assurances from Boeing and the FAA regarding their safety.

15-07-2025
Amid heightened scrutiny of Boeing aircraft components, India and South Korea have initiated extensive inspections of fuel switches on specific Boeing models. This decision comes in the aftermath of a deadly Air India crash, which has pushed regulators to ensure aviation safety standards are diligently enforced worldwide.

A preliminary investigation into the Air India crash, claiming 260 lives, revealed that faulty switches might have inadvertently shifted, cutting off the fuel supply shortly after takeoff. Despite assurances from Boeing and recent reminders from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on the reliability of these switches, international airlines and regulators continue to seek assurance through proactive measures.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, along with multiple airlines, is undertaking a rigorous examination of Boeing 787 and 737 models. Similarly, South Korea ordered an immediate inspection following the release of the 2018 FAA advisory, focusing on maintaining high safety standards, a sentiment echoed by global carriers including Singapore Airlines, Qantas, and Japan Airlines.

