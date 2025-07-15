India Gears Up for Export Opportunities Amid Shifting Global Trade Dynamics

India's export market is poised for expansion as the latest quarterly trade data from NITI Aayog, a government think tank, indicates robust growth opportunities in key product segments. The report underscores areas where India's export status is likely to remain steady, highlighting significant potentials in specific categories.

NITI Aayog asserts that India holds a strategic advantage in the US export market amid challenging global trade conditions. Despite facing slightly elevated tariffs, India enjoys a competitive edge over China in numerous sectors, with a pronounced average tariff differential favoring India by 20.5 per cent.

Examining the top 30 product categories at the HS 2 level, NITI Aayog reveals that tariffs on competitors exceed those on Indian exports in 22 categories. These categories represent over 12 per cent of total US imports, presenting vast opportunities for deeper engagement and strategic negotiations with the US.

Additionally, the report points out that India's lower tariff burden allows it to seize market share in areas where China is faltering. Amidst evolving global trade dynamics and the 'China+1' strategy, India is positioned to capitalize on supply chain diversification.

The developments come as former US President Donald Trump declared newly reciprocal tariffs targeting several trading partners, including a 30 per cent tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU, raising trade tensions. Concurrently, India continues negotiations on a free trade agreement with the US, aiming for mutually beneficial terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)