Left Menu

India Gears Up for Export Opportunities Amid Shifting Global Trade Dynamics

NITI Aayog's quarterly report highlights India's strong position in the US export market, despite higher tariffs, revealing growth potentials in selected product categories. India maintains an edge over China in critical sectors with a significant average tariff differential. The findings coincide with a global shift in supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:20 IST
India Gears Up for Export Opportunities Amid Shifting Global Trade Dynamics
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's export market is poised for expansion as the latest quarterly trade data from NITI Aayog, a government think tank, indicates robust growth opportunities in key product segments. The report underscores areas where India's export status is likely to remain steady, highlighting significant potentials in specific categories.

NITI Aayog asserts that India holds a strategic advantage in the US export market amid challenging global trade conditions. Despite facing slightly elevated tariffs, India enjoys a competitive edge over China in numerous sectors, with a pronounced average tariff differential favoring India by 20.5 per cent.

Examining the top 30 product categories at the HS 2 level, NITI Aayog reveals that tariffs on competitors exceed those on Indian exports in 22 categories. These categories represent over 12 per cent of total US imports, presenting vast opportunities for deeper engagement and strategic negotiations with the US.

Additionally, the report points out that India's lower tariff burden allows it to seize market share in areas where China is faltering. Amidst evolving global trade dynamics and the 'China+1' strategy, India is positioned to capitalize on supply chain diversification.

The developments come as former US President Donald Trump declared newly reciprocal tariffs targeting several trading partners, including a 30 per cent tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU, raising trade tensions. Concurrently, India continues negotiations on a free trade agreement with the US, aiming for mutually beneficial terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025