Left Menu

Vietnam and EU Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Trade Challenges

Vietnam and the European Union have elevated their diplomatic relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership as they navigate global trade disruptions. This upgrade, announced during European Council President António Costa's visit to Hanoi, aligns the EU with Vietnam's top partners like the U.S., China, and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:26 IST
Vietnam and EU Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Trade Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam and the European Union upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership on Thursday, marking a significant evolution in diplomatic relations. This new status elevates the EU to the same level as Vietnam's other top partners like the United States, China, and Russia. The announcement was made during the visit of European Council President António Costa to Hanoi.

Costa emphasized the importance of maintaining a reliable partnership amidst threats to the international rules-based order. This partnership aims to foster shared prosperity through collaboration. The announcement follows a recent free trade agreement between the EU and India, highlighting the EU's strategic objectives in the region.

Vietnam's economy has benefited from globalization, becoming a major export hub for electronics and consumer goods. However, its trade surplus has drawn criticism, particularly concerning market access. The new partnership is expected to strengthen EU access to Vietnam's growing markets, as both sides seek diversified supply chains amid increasing trade rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026