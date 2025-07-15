Revolutionizing India's Security: A New Frontier in Sensing Technology

Sparsh CCTV, a leading provider of surveillance solutions in India, Innoviz Technologies, a global leader in LiDAR solutions, and Cron AI, a specialist in 3D perception technology, have formed a strategic partnership. The aim is to develop and deliver a cutting-edge LiDAR-camera platform set to transform India's critical infrastructure surveillance.

This collaboration emerges as India's perimeter security sector is witnessing rapid growth, with a projected valuation of USD 3.23 billion by 2022, expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% by 2030. The partnership intends to address the burgeoning demand for sophisticated, real-time security solutions across transport, rail infrastructure, and beyond.

The new technology integrates LiDAR, deep-learning perception, and vision analytics to provide real-time insights into vehicle movement and perimeter activity. By leveraging local manufacturing capabilities, Sparsh plans to market this groundbreaking technology across India's extensive network, setting a new benchmark in intelligent security systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)