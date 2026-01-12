Left Menu

Trump's Portrait Controversy at Smithsonian: A Reflection of Partisan Influence

The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery altered the display of Donald Trump's portrait. References to his impeachments were removed, sparking controversy as Trump influences historical documentation. The portrait, part of the 'American Presidents' exhibition, now lacks extended text, a move criticized for political bias. Smithsonian responses remain non-specific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 03:29 IST
The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery recently made headlines by altering the display of former President Donald Trump's portrait, removing references to his two impeachments. The decision has sparked fierce debate over political bias and Trump's sway over the presentation of U.S. history in official settings.

The changes occurred without explicit acknowledgment from the White House or the Smithsonian. However, Trump had previously ordered a review of exhibits ahead of America's 250th Independence Day celebrations, aiming to ensure they align with his vision of American exceptionalism.

The National Portrait Gallery has defended its alterations, noting a broader update of the 'America's Presidents' gallery is forthcoming. Meanwhile, critics argue the absence of extended context for Trump's term contrasts sharply with other presidential displays, fueling further controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

