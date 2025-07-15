Left Menu

From Techie to Trading Visionary: The Rise of Mallinath Mulage's Safe Trader Academy

Mallinath Mulage, a former IT executive, founded The Safe Trader Academy to revolutionize financial literacy in India. Offering practical stock market education, the academy has educated over 5,000 students. With plans for regional expansion, it's set to enhance trading literacy nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:09 IST
From IT to IPOs: Mallinath Mulage is Revolutionizing Trading Education through The Safe Trader Academy. Image Credit: ANI
Mallinath Mulage, an influential figure in India's financial education landscape, has made a significant transition from the world of IT to financial literacy. Formerly holding leadership roles at IBM, Microsoft, Fidelity, and Dell, Mulage took a bold step by founding The Safe Trader Academy, a rapidly growing stock market education center.

Established with the mission to democratize access to financial knowledge, The Safe Trader Academy has empowered over 5,000 students both in India and internationally. It operates through physical centers in cities like Hyderabad, Kalaburagi, and Nanded, complemented by a robust online platform. Offering a curriculum that spans from Options and Forex trading to Technical Analysis, it caters to novices and seasoned traders alike.

Mulage's academy stands out with features like live trading labs and a hybrid learning environment. It's expanding through franchise models and partnerships with educational institutions. With future plans centered on regional language courses and AI-based learning tools, The Safe Trader Academy is leading India towards a more financially literate future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

