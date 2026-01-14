Mitchell Shines as New Zealand Levels Series Against India
Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 131 led New Zealand to a seven-wicket win against India, leveling the three-match ODI series. New Zealand chased down India's 284/7 with 15 balls to spare. Mitchell and Will Young formed a crucial 162-run partnership. The decisive third ODI will occur in Indore.
Daryl Mitchell delivered an extraordinary performance with an unbeaten 131 runs from 117 balls, driving New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International on Wednesday. This win leveled the three-match series at 1-1.
Winning the toss, New Zealand opted to field first, successfully restricting India to 284/7 in Rajkot. The visitors executed their chase with precision, achieving the target with 15 deliveries to spare, setting the stage for a thrilling series decider.
Mitchell, in stellar form in ODI cricket with 761 runs in 2025 at an average of 54.35, entered the game with New Zealand struggling at 46-2. He formed a critical 162-run partnership with Will Young. Young contributed significantly, scoring 87 before falling short of a century. Mitchell emphasized the significance of the win, expressing his joy in contributing to the team's success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
