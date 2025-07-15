Tragic Crash: Investigating Air India's Boeing Dreamliner Disaster

The tragic Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash in June, killing 260 people, is now the focus of intense international investigation, marking it as the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

The preliminary 15-page report has highlighted cockpit confusion concerning the engine fuel switches but failed to explain the exact sequence of events leading to the crash.

The incident has placed both Air India and Boeing under significant pressure, with global aviation bodies scrutinizing safety measures and travelers expressing growing anxiety over flight safety.