Fuel Switch Inspections Intensify Following Air India Crash

India and South Korea have instructed airlines to inspect fuel switches on Boeing models following an Air India crash. The FAA had previously recommended inspecting fuel cutoff switch locks, but it was not mandatory. Airlines worldwide are now conducting precautionary checks on relevant switches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has mandated an inspection of fuel switches on multiple Boeing models in response to a fatal Air India crash, while South Korea issued a similar directive. This comes amid growing scrutiny over fuel switch locks, as countries and airlines proactively ensure safety, despite assurances from Boeing and the FAA about the switches' reliability.

Investigations revealed that, in the Air India crash killing 260, fuel switches flipped unexpectedly. Although initial findings pointed to a lapse in following an FAA advisory from 2018, which suggested inspecting the fuel cutoff switch locks, Indian authorities have now ordered these checks as Boeing aircraft play a significant role in the nation's aviation market.

Global airlines, including Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa, have confirmed their fuel switches are functioning correctly following checks imposed by previous advisories. However, Korean Air and Japan Airlines are conducting thorough inspections post the crash report. Boeing directed queries regarding the issue to the FAA.

