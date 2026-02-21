Tense Global Relations: South Korea's NATO Arms Dilemma

Russia issued a stern warning to South Korea on Saturday regarding its potential involvement in supplying arms to Ukraine under a NATO-backed programme. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is nearing its fourth anniversary, and Moscow emphasized that South Korea's participation, whether direct or indirect, could further delay resolutions.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, cautioned that Moscow might have to employ retaliatory measures if Seoul engages in the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) programme. This NATO initiative, launched in 2025, allows Ukraine to identify its military needs, while the EU funds and procures weapons for Ukraine from the United States.

Zakharova expressed surprise at Seoul's potential involvement, noting its previous official stance of non-participation, and warned of damage to Russian-South Korean relations. Amid ongoing peace talks mediated by the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed a three-year plan to regain lost territories, as Western nations express continued support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)