Kaustubh Dhavse Appointed as Maharashtra's Chief Advisor for Investments & Strategy
Kaustubh Dhavse, formerly Officer on Special Duty to Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis, has been appointed Chief Advisor for Investments & Strategy. He will focus on investment promotion, FDI facilitation, infrastructure projects, and IT initiatives. With a strong background in strategy and global engagement, his role is vital for Maharashtra's economic growth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant administrative move, Kaustubh Dhavse has been appointed as the Chief Advisor (Investments & Strategy) to the Maharashtra Chief Minister. The appointment, which took effect immediately, was formalized through a notification by the General Administration Department, marking a strategic shift in the state's governance approach.
Dhavse, who previously held the position of Officer on Special Duty to the CM, is now entrusted with driving Maharashtra's investment agenda. His new role involves spearheading investment promotion, facilitating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), coordinating the Infrastructure Projects War Room, and leading large-scale IT initiatives. This transition emphasizes a focused and high-impact advisory capacity.
With over two decades of experience in strategy and global engagement, Dhavse's expertise is expected to align Maharashtra's economic strategies with global investment trends. His educational creds include a degree in electronics engineering, an MBA, and a master's from Harvard. This appointment underscores a commitment to transformative economic reforms, positioning Maharashtra as a forward-thinking economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
