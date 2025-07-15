Left Menu

Kaustubh Dhavse Appointed as Maharashtra's Chief Advisor for Investments & Strategy

Kaustubh Dhavse, formerly Officer on Special Duty to Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis, has been appointed Chief Advisor for Investments & Strategy. He will focus on investment promotion, FDI facilitation, infrastructure projects, and IT initiatives. With a strong background in strategy and global engagement, his role is vital for Maharashtra's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:33 IST
Kaustubh Dhavse Appointed as Maharashtra's Chief Advisor for Investments & Strategy
Appointment
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative move, Kaustubh Dhavse has been appointed as the Chief Advisor (Investments & Strategy) to the Maharashtra Chief Minister. The appointment, which took effect immediately, was formalized through a notification by the General Administration Department, marking a strategic shift in the state's governance approach.

Dhavse, who previously held the position of Officer on Special Duty to the CM, is now entrusted with driving Maharashtra's investment agenda. His new role involves spearheading investment promotion, facilitating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), coordinating the Infrastructure Projects War Room, and leading large-scale IT initiatives. This transition emphasizes a focused and high-impact advisory capacity.

With over two decades of experience in strategy and global engagement, Dhavse's expertise is expected to align Maharashtra's economic strategies with global investment trends. His educational creds include a degree in electronics engineering, an MBA, and a master's from Harvard. This appointment underscores a commitment to transformative economic reforms, positioning Maharashtra as a forward-thinking economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025