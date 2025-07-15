HCL Technologies' Profit Plunge: The Restructuring Strategy

Shares of HCL Technologies witnessed a decline of over 3% on Tuesday following the company's announcement of a 9.7% fall in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. This drop in profit was attributed to increased expenses and a one-time impact due to a client bankruptcy.

The stock price for the IT services firm closed at Rs 1,566.35 on the BSE, marking a 3.31% decline after hitting a low of Rs 1,550.50 during the day. Similarly, at the NSE, the shares settled 3.25% lower at Rs 1,567.

Despite the financial setback, HCL Technologies has adjusted its revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year, anticipating improvement from upcoming bookings. In a strategic move to enhance efficiency, CEO and MD C Vijayakumar announced a restructuring program aimed at increasing structural agility and addressing market demands in the AI era.

