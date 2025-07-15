Ethiopia Charts Path to Smarter Health Supply Chain with Dagu System Review

A high-level national dissemination workshop convened in Addis Ababa on May 27, 2025, marked a pivotal moment in Ethiopia’s digital health transformation journey. Government officials, public health experts, and development partners gathered to review and validate the findings of a comprehensive national assessment of Dagu—Ethiopia’s electronic Logistics Management Information System (eLMIS)—which is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of the country’s effort to modernize and streamline its health supply chain.

Dagu, a digital platform developed to track and manage the availability of essential medicines and health commodities, was evaluated for its functionality, maturity, usage, and its overall impact on inventory efficiency and decision-making at public health facilities. The assessment, covering 251 public health facilities across Ethiopia, offers a rare, in-depth snapshot of the digital system’s contribution to improving medicine access and operational performance in the health sector.

WHO Applauds Collaborative Success

Dr Patrick Okumu Abok, Team Lead for the Health Emergencies Programme at the World Health Organization (WHO) Ethiopia, opened the event by recognizing the multi-stakeholder effort that led to the successful rollout and evaluation of the system. He hailed Dagu as a critical tool for advancing data-driven decision-making, improving the visibility of stock levels, and reducing supply chain fragmentation.

“This event marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to build a more resilient, data-driven supply chain for Ethiopia. Dagu is helping health facilities deliver essential medicines, nutrition commodities, and health supplies more reliably—and the data proves it,” Dr Patrick said.

The assessment and the workshop were supported by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), reflecting the European Union’s sustained commitment to strengthening digital health systems in Ethiopia.

Assessment Findings: Progress and Challenges

The evaluation yielded encouraging results, with 63.7% of surveyed facilities reporting functional Dagu systems. These facilities showed notable improvements in:

Medicine availability: Average availability of 88.3% for tracer medicines

Inventory management: Enhanced tracking and stock-level accuracy

Decision-making: Improved data use for resupply and forecasting

However, the assessment also surfaced systemic challenges that threaten the sustainability and scalability of Dagu:

Infrastructure deficits, particularly in rural and underserved regions

Intermittent internet connectivity

Insufficient managerial engagement and leadership oversight

Training and human resource constraints, including high staff turnover

Limited interoperability with other digital health platforms

Health facilities with trained pharmacy heads and reliable internet access were significantly more likely to operate Dagu effectively, underscoring the importance of investing in capacity-building and digital infrastructure.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Digital Health

Representing the Ministry of Health, Teshome Deres, senior advisor to the State Minister, reiterated the government’s determination to scale up digital health innovations across the national health system.

“This assessment reinforces what we’ve known—Dagu has the potential to transform our supply chain. But it also reminds us that sustainability requires more than just systems; it requires leadership, accountability, and integration,” said Deres.

He pledged continued collaboration with implementing partners to scale up Dagu across all health programs, including underrepresented areas such as Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) and nutrition services.

Key Recommendations for Action

The dissemination workshop laid the groundwork for a collective vision to elevate Dagu from a functional tool in some facilities to a nationwide health logistics standard. Key recommendations include:

Strengthen Infrastructure and Connectivity Upgrade digital infrastructure, especially in remote facilities, and improve internet access to ensure system functionality. Institutionalize Performance Monitoring Implement routine monitoring and evaluation protocols to track system performance and use data to inform policy. Enhance Interoperability with National Systems Integrate Dagu with platforms such as DHIS2 (District Health Information Software) and ERP systems to create a unified digital health ecosystem. Establish Legal and Policy Frameworks Develop mandatory guidelines and legal provisions to ensure that Dagu use becomes a non-negotiable standard across all public facilities. Expand Coverage to All Programs Extend Dagu’s implementation to health programs beyond pharmaceuticals, including immunizations, maternal and child health, and nutritional services.

Multi-Stakeholder Support for a Unified Vision

The workshop brought together representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Service (EPSS), and the Dagu Task Force, with technical and financial support from the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), ECHO, Results for Development (R4D), and WHO.

The event was not only a platform to present data but also a call to coordinated action, signaling a unified effort to bridge digital gaps and build a resilient, transparent, and equitable health supply chain.

The Road Ahead: From Pilot to Policy

As Ethiopia continues to pursue its Health Sector Transformation Plan (HSTP) and Digital Health Strategy, tools like Dagu are poised to play an increasingly central role. With sustained political commitment, partner alignment, and investment in foundational systems, Dagu could soon become a model for digital health supply chains across Africa.

In a country where efficient logistics are often the difference between life and death, the scaling of Dagu represents not just technological progress, but a tangible step toward health equity, efficiency, and universal access to essential medicines.