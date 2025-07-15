Left Menu

Air India Adjusts Ahmedabad to London Flights Post-Crash

Air India will operate three weekly flights from Ahmedabad to Heathrow instead of Gatwick, beginning August 1 until September 30. The change follows a partial restoration of services paused after a deadly June crash involving a Boeing 787, with full restoration planned by October 1.

Amid efforts to restore operations, Air India announced the launch of three weekly flights from Ahmedabad to Heathrow, London, replacing the previous route to Gatwick. This change will be effective from August 1 to September 30.

The airline's decision comes in light of the June 12 Boeing 787 crash that claimed 260 lives. It was the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. Since then, Air India has been executing a 'Safety Pause', partially reducing schedules.

Partial service restoration is planned from August 1, with complete resumption expected by October 1, signaling a cautious return to normalcy. These adjustments aim to ensure safety while balancing travel demands.

