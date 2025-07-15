CCI Approves Rungta Sons' Full Acquisition of SMC Power Generation Ltd

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has formally approved the proposed acquisition of 100% equity stake in SMC Power Generation Limited (SMCPGL) by Rungta Sons Private Limited (RSPL). The approval was granted under the provisions of Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, allowing the transaction to proceed without any modifications.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant development in India’s ferrous and non-ferrous metals industry and signals a potential consolidation in the steel value chain, particularly in eastern India.

Overview of the Parties Involved

Rungta Sons Private Limited (RSPL)

Rungta Sons Private Limited, headquartered in India, is part of the broader Rungta Group—one of the country’s key industrial conglomerates operating in the mining and mineral-based sectors. RSPL primarily engages in:

Mining of iron ore and manganese ore , crucial raw materials in steel manufacturing.

Manufacture of ferro alloys, particularly those used in refining steel products.

The company is known for its strong presence in Odisha and Jharkhand, two of India’s most mineral-rich states. RSPL’s mining and mineral beneficiation operations contribute significantly to the domestic and export-oriented iron and steel value chains.

SMC Power Generation Limited (SMCPGL)

SMCPGL is a public limited company with an integrated steel manufacturing setup. Its primary business operations include:

Production and sale of sponge iron , a vital input for secondary steelmaking.

Manufacture of steel billets and TMT bars , used in infrastructure and construction.

Production of pig iron and ferro alloys, especially silico manganese, an alloy used for deoxidizing steel.

SMCPGL’s plant operations are concentrated in Odisha, where access to raw materials and industrial infrastructure provides a competitive advantage.

Strategic Rationale Behind the Acquisition

The proposed acquisition by RSPL is a classic example of vertical integration in the steel sector. By acquiring SMCPGL, RSPL is positioning itself to:

Strengthen its downstream presence in the steel value chain by gaining direct access to SMCPGL’s production and distribution network.

Improve raw material security , ensuring optimal utilization of RSPL’s mining output through captive steel production.

Expand product offerings , ranging from raw ores and ferro alloys to semi-finished and finished steel products like TMT bars.

Enhance market reach, leveraging synergies between RSPL’s raw material capabilities and SMCPGL’s finished goods portfolio.

Given that both companies are operationally rooted in Odisha, the merger could also improve logistics efficiency, lower costs, and contribute to regional industrial development.

CCI’s Review and Clearance

The Competition Commission of India examined the proposed combination from the perspective of market competition, consumer interest, and potential impact on suppliers and downstream industries. The Commission concluded that:

"The Proposed Combination is not likely to have any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India."

This observation was made after assessing overlaps in business activities and market shares in relevant product segments like sponge iron, ferro alloys, and long steel products.

CCI’s unconditional approval implies that the transaction will not restrict competition or create a monopoly in the concerned markets.

Implications for the Indian Steel Sector

India’s steel sector is currently undergoing a phase of structural consolidation, with major players seeking to improve efficiencies and scale. The acquisition of SMCPGL by RSPL aligns with broader industry trends, such as:

Backward and forward integration by large mining and manufacturing groups.

Increased focus on value addition and product diversification .

Greater consolidation to combat input price volatility and improve export competitiveness.

This move by RSPL could serve as a template for similar acquisitions in the future, especially in segments like ferro alloys, which are increasingly becoming crucial due to India's focus on high-grade, low-carbon steelmaking.

Next Steps

Post-CCI approval, RSPL is expected to proceed with closing the acquisition process, subject to other statutory approvals and formalities. Once completed, SMCPGL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Rungta Sons, enabling the latter to exercise full control over its operational and strategic direction.

Market observers will be keenly watching the integration process and any new investment or expansion announcements that may follow as RSPL begins to unlock value from its new acquisition.

