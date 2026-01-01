Left Menu

Delhi Schools Caught in Stray Dogs Fabrication Controversy

The Directorate of Education in Delhi has filed a police complaint against misinformation on social media about school teachers counting stray dogs. The Education Director dismissed the claim as false, implicating political motivations behind the fake news. Legal action is requested to curb misleading content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:26 IST
Delhi Schools Caught in Stray Dogs Fabrication Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has taken a firm stance against what it describes as misleading information circulating on social media. A complaint has been filed with the police, urging legal action against false claims suggesting that teachers are tasked with counting stray dogs.

Education Director Veditha Reddy, addressing the media, categorically denied these claims, labeling them as fabricated and politically motivated to undermine the education system. With evidence compiled, she calls for investigations into digital impersonators spreading such falsehoods.

The situation has stirred up political tensions, with allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party for spreading fake news. The government insists on strict legal accountability for those perpetuating this narrative, urging a decisive end to misinformation that harms public trust and disrupts school activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026