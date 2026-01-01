Delhi Schools Caught in Stray Dogs Fabrication Controversy

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education has taken a firm stance against what it describes as misleading information circulating on social media. A complaint has been filed with the police, urging legal action against false claims suggesting that teachers are tasked with counting stray dogs.

Education Director Veditha Reddy, addressing the media, categorically denied these claims, labeling them as fabricated and politically motivated to undermine the education system. With evidence compiled, she calls for investigations into digital impersonators spreading such falsehoods.

The situation has stirred up political tensions, with allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party for spreading fake news. The government insists on strict legal accountability for those perpetuating this narrative, urging a decisive end to misinformation that harms public trust and disrupts school activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)