Tragic Collision: Family Perishes in Highway Accident

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, as a family of four lost their lives in a tragic collision. The family, comprising Parmanand Barkade, his wife Geeta, and their children Mahi and Deepanshu, was traveling on a motorcycle when it rammed into a parked truck.

The accident occurred around 7 PM on the bustling Jabalpur-Nagpur highway. According to Lalit Gathre, Barghat's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, the truck had broken down on the four-lane highway, prompting repair work with indicators placed to alert oncoming traffic.

The police urge motorists to exercise caution, as speed and stationary objects on highways pose grave risks. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the critical importance of road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)