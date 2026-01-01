Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Family Perishes in Highway Accident

A tragic accident on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh resulted in the deaths of a couple and their two children. The motorcycle they were traveling on collided with a stationary truck. The incident highlights the dangers of high-speed travel and stationary vehicles on highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:21 IST
Tragic Collision: Family Perishes in Highway Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, as a family of four lost their lives in a tragic collision. The family, comprising Parmanand Barkade, his wife Geeta, and their children Mahi and Deepanshu, was traveling on a motorcycle when it rammed into a parked truck.

The accident occurred around 7 PM on the bustling Jabalpur-Nagpur highway. According to Lalit Gathre, Barghat's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, the truck had broken down on the four-lane highway, prompting repair work with indicators placed to alert oncoming traffic.

The police urge motorists to exercise caution, as speed and stationary objects on highways pose grave risks. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the critical importance of road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026