Tragic End: Young Man Beaten to Death in Rajasthan

A young man in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district was allegedly beaten to death by the brothers of a married woman for speaking to her over the phone. Three suspects have been detained. The victim was lured under false pretenses to a party, intoxicated, and assaulted. He died en route to the hospital.

Updated: 01-01-2026 23:28 IST
In a chilling incident from Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, a 22-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by the brothers of a married woman, whom he had been speaking to over the phone. According to the police, three men have been detained for the gruesome act, as investigations proceed.

The victim, identified as Palaram from Hanumangarh, was allegedly misled with the promise of a New Year's party. The accused took him to a remote location where he was forced to consume alcohol and was then brutally attacked with pipes.

The young man succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. His body was later found abandoned in a car on the Hanumangarh-Sri Ganganagar highway. Authorities were alerted by passers-by and have since transferred the body to the district hospital mortuary.

