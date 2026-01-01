Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Gambia's Coast

A tragic incident occurred when a boat carrying over 200 migrants capsized off Gambia's coast, with seven bodies recovered and 96 individuals rescued. The incident highlights the perilous Atlantic migration route to the Canary Islands, a path that saw over 46,000 irregular arrivals in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:30 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Gambia's Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A boat transporting over 200 migrants capsized off the coast of Gambia, resulting in a tragic loss of life and a massive rescue operation. Seven bodies have been recovered, while 96 individuals were saved, according to Gambia's defence ministry.

Among the rescued, 10 are in critical condition and are receiving urgent medical care. This incident underscores the dangers of the Atlantic migration route used by African migrants attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands, one of the world's deadliest paths.

In 2024, a record of over 46,000 irregular migrants reached the Canary Islands, with more than 10,000 dying en route. A previous incident in August 2025 saw a boat departing from Gambia capsizing, marking one of the deadliest migrant accidents in recent history.

