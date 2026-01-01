Left Menu

Transforming Delhi: A New Vision for the Capital

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed legacy issues like garbage, poor infrastructure, and bad drainage on New Year's Day. She emphasized solutions for Delhi's development, urging ministers to move past paperwork towards action. Highlighting the success of Delhi Metro, she aims for transformative changes this year.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for urgent action on enduring issues such as garbage disposal, damaged roads, and inadequate drainage.

In a meeting with senior city officials at the start of the New Year, Gupta unveiled a strategic roadmap aimed at transforming Delhi's infrastructure and reputation within the year.

Drawing attention to successful projects like the Delhi Metro, she urged collective effort and focus, stressing that these "legacy problems" require immediate resolution and practical proposals.

