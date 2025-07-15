Tragedy Strikes on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway claimed the life of a young motorcyclist, leaving two others critically injured. The trio was traveling back to Delhi when their bike collided with a road divider near Gaur City on Tuesday evening.

According to police reports, the incident resulted in the immediate death of 24-year-old Jeevan Jyoti Jena, a resident of Aya Nagar, south Delhi. His companions, Sumit Kumar and Aditya, both aged 23, sustained severe injuries and are in critical condition.

Authorities have confirmed that the victims were not participating in the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, amid speculation surrounding their presence on the busy expressway at the time of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)