Tragedy Strikes on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A fatal motorcycle crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway resulted in the death of Jeevan Jyoti Jena and critically injured two others. The incident occurred near Gaur City as the group was heading back to Delhi. Police have confirmed that they were not participating in the Kanwar Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway claimed the life of a young motorcyclist, leaving two others critically injured. The trio was traveling back to Delhi when their bike collided with a road divider near Gaur City on Tuesday evening.

According to police reports, the incident resulted in the immediate death of 24-year-old Jeevan Jyoti Jena, a resident of Aya Nagar, south Delhi. His companions, Sumit Kumar and Aditya, both aged 23, sustained severe injuries and are in critical condition.

Authorities have confirmed that the victims were not participating in the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage, amid speculation surrounding their presence on the busy expressway at the time of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

