Left Menu

Amit Shah Rallies BJP for Bengal Elections with Focus on Grassroots Engagement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed BJP representatives to enhance grassroots outreach ahead of state elections. Shah emphasized party unity and highlighted the importance of booth-level workers. He also signaled the renewed role of Dilip Ghosh within the party, as they prepare for the 2026 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:36 IST
Amit Shah Rallies BJP for Bengal Elections with Focus on Grassroots Engagement
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged BJP public representatives to intensify grassroots engagement, spending four days a week in their constituencies and conducting daily street-corner meetings. This directive came in a strategy session aimed at gearing up for the forthcoming state elections.

During a closed meeting, Shah set performance benchmarks for MPs, MLAs, and other key party figures, emphasizing that proving their worth is essential for securing a party ticket in the high-stakes assembly elections scheduled in the next four months. He promoted party unity, introducing Dilip Ghosh as a pivotal figure for the elections.

Shah also consulted with Lok Sabha poll candidates to assess campaign challenges and successes, underscoring the significance of grassroots workers in strengthening the BJP's base in Bengal. His visit concluded with a promise to revive Bengal's heritage, setting the stage for the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured

Bengaluru Gears Up for New Year: Massive Security Measures Ensured

 India
2
Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

Odisha's Highway Revamp: Boosting Connectivity and Development

 India
3
Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

Assam Leads in New Criminal Law Convictions

 India
4
CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

CAG's State Finances Report 2023-24: A Decade of Fiscal Insights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025