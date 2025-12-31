Amit Shah Rallies BJP for Bengal Elections with Focus on Grassroots Engagement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged BJP public representatives to intensify grassroots engagement, spending four days a week in their constituencies and conducting daily street-corner meetings. This directive came in a strategy session aimed at gearing up for the forthcoming state elections.

During a closed meeting, Shah set performance benchmarks for MPs, MLAs, and other key party figures, emphasizing that proving their worth is essential for securing a party ticket in the high-stakes assembly elections scheduled in the next four months. He promoted party unity, introducing Dilip Ghosh as a pivotal figure for the elections.

Shah also consulted with Lok Sabha poll candidates to assess campaign challenges and successes, underscoring the significance of grassroots workers in strengthening the BJP's base in Bengal. His visit concluded with a promise to revive Bengal's heritage, setting the stage for the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)