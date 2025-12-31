Rajasthan's New Year Tourist Boom
Rajasthan experiences a surge in tourism as visitors flock to celebrate New Year's Eve. Security measures are heightened in Jaipur, and festivities are widespread in cities like Udaipur. Soha Ali Khan joins the celebrations, and authorities impose party restrictions to ensure safety.
Rajasthan is bustling with activity as a massive influx of visitors arrive to celebrate New Year's Eve. The state's tourist hotspots have seen lakhs of visitors, with local officials enhancing security measures.
Jaipur has ramped up its security protocols, deploying additional police forces, setting up 45 extra checkpoints, and implementing a three-layer patrol system across police precincts. Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal emphasized that officers will stay vigilant until 1 am to monitor for suspicious activities and safeguard public welfare.
In Udaipur, tourists have gathered in large numbers at the Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace, taking in the scenic view of the year's final sunset. Celebrities, including actress Soha Ali Khan, have been spotted enjoying the festivities. Meanwhile, restrictions on parties are in effect in Jaipur, particularly around Nahargarh Fort, to curtail any rowdy behavior.
