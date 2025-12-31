Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Amid War of Words
A fierce war of words erupted between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister Amit Shah, with both sides leveling accusations of fear, corruption, and divisive politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticized Banerjee's remarks, claiming the political atmosphere is signaling change ahead of the upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange of words, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee compared Union Minister Amit Shah to the Mahabharata characters Duryodhana and Dushasana. This remark provoked BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, who said such statements only undermine Banerjee's credibility. Ganguly emphasized that Banerjee's influential role demands responsible dialogue.
Further fueling the political clash, BJP leader Rahul Sinha suggested the TMC is losing ground and expressed confidence in a BJP victory in the next elections. Sinha added that visits by Amit Shah energize the BJP's base, while Banerjee's language reveals her unease amidst the political climate.
Amidst the ongoing rhetoric, BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal asserted that Shah's leadership sets the stage for change in West Bengal. Tibrewal criticized Banerjee's focus on religious politics, contrasting it with the BJP's developmental agenda. The debate intensifies as Shah's visit concluded, leaving both parties preparing for the 2026 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Rallies BJP for Bengal Elections with Focus on Grassroots Engagement
Maharashtra Municipal Elections: An Intense Electoral Battle Unfolds
AIADMK Preps Strategically for Tamil Nadu Elections Amid Political Jousting
Unopposed Victories: Triumph in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Elections
Uncontested Triumph: BJP Women Candidates Secure Victory in KDMC Elections