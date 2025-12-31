Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal Amid War of Words

A fierce war of words erupted between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Minister Amit Shah, with both sides leveling accusations of fear, corruption, and divisive politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticized Banerjee's remarks, claiming the political atmosphere is signaling change ahead of the upcoming elections.

31-12-2025
BJP leader Roopa Ganguly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heated exchange of words, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee compared Union Minister Amit Shah to the Mahabharata characters Duryodhana and Dushasana. This remark provoked BJP leader Roopa Ganguly, who said such statements only undermine Banerjee's credibility. Ganguly emphasized that Banerjee's influential role demands responsible dialogue.

Further fueling the political clash, BJP leader Rahul Sinha suggested the TMC is losing ground and expressed confidence in a BJP victory in the next elections. Sinha added that visits by Amit Shah energize the BJP's base, while Banerjee's language reveals her unease amidst the political climate.

Amidst the ongoing rhetoric, BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal asserted that Shah's leadership sets the stage for change in West Bengal. Tibrewal criticized Banerjee's focus on religious politics, contrasting it with the BJP's developmental agenda. The debate intensifies as Shah's visit concluded, leaving both parties preparing for the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

