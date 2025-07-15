Left Menu

Nvidia Surge Powers Nasdaq to New Highs Amid Inflation Jitters

The Nasdaq Composite reached a record high, driven by Nvidia's stock surge. Meanwhile, inflation reports and bank earnings created a mixed mood on Wall Street, with differing performances across major indexes. Nvidia's growth boosted the tech sector, despite broader economic concerns and volatile bank stock movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq Composite reached a new record high on Tuesday, primarily driven by a significant surge in Nvidia's stock. This achievement marked the fourth time in five sessions that the technology-focused index hit a new peak, amid an atmosphere of mixed market reactions to inflation data and bank earnings.

Nvidia's 4% stock increase, following its announcement to resume H20 AI chip sales to China, uplifted other chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices and Super Micro Computer. The semiconductor index and S&P technology index both saw gains, reinforcing the tech sector's robust performance amidst concerns over inflationary pressures.

While the Nasdaq thrived, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 experienced losses. The divergence in market movements reflects investor caution over tariff-induced inflation, offset by promising second-quarter earnings from key banks like JPMorgan Chase. Market participants remain watchful of upcoming Federal Reserve actions.

