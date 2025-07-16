Left Menu

Tragedy in Pithoragarh: Jeep Plunge Claims Eight Lives

A tragic accident in Pithoragarh's Suni village resulted in the death of eight people and injuries to five others when a jeep went off the road and fell into a gorge. Local officials and rescue teams responded swiftly to the scene, citing driver negligence as a potential cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:14 IST
Tragedy in Pithoragarh: Jeep Plunge Claims Eight Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event that unfolded in Suni village, Pithoragarh, a jeep carrying passengers to Bokta village veered off course and plummeted into a deep gorge, resulting in eight fatalities and five injuries. The deceased include five women and three men, all local residents.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolences and the announcement of financial aid for the victims' families. Officials at the scene, including Station House Officer Shankar Singh Rawat, attributed the accident potentially to driver negligence and overloading of the vehicle.

Rescue efforts were mobilized swiftly, involving local residents and state response teams. The state pledged Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for each injured, demonstrating commitment to supporting the bereaved and injured in this difficult time.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025