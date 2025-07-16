Tragedy in Pithoragarh: Jeep Plunge Claims Eight Lives

In a tragic event that unfolded in Suni village, Pithoragarh, a jeep carrying passengers to Bokta village veered off course and plummeted into a deep gorge, resulting in eight fatalities and five injuries. The deceased include five women and three men, all local residents.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolences and the announcement of financial aid for the victims' families. Officials at the scene, including Station House Officer Shankar Singh Rawat, attributed the accident potentially to driver negligence and overloading of the vehicle.

Rescue efforts were mobilized swiftly, involving local residents and state response teams. The state pledged Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's family and Rs 50,000 for each injured, demonstrating commitment to supporting the bereaved and injured in this difficult time.