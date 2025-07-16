Global Market Watch: Inflation Jitters and Fed Dynamics

Investors are on edge as U.S. factory inflation data is expected to reveal price pressures affecting global and European markets. The keen focus follows consumer price reports that knocked Wall Street from its all-time highs, causing traders to reassess potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Chair Jay Powell's reluctance to trim rates aligns with the realization of tariff-driven inflationary trends. President Trump, however, continues to critique the Fed's policies, pushing for immediate rate reductions and hinting at potential leadership changes within the central bank.

Amidst these tensions, major U.S. firms like Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are set to release earnings reports, offering insights into consumer trends and business resilience. Across the Atlantic, UK inflation and corporate earnings report bring further complexities to market forecasts.

