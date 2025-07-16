Office Spaces Resilient Amidst Shifting Consumer Trends

In the face of slowing consumption trends, the office space sector remains a key focus for real estate developers, as revealed by a new report from HDFC Securities. Although retail consumption growth has decelerated, due in part to shifting consumer preferences towards travel and the impact of high inflation on mid-segment purchases, the organized retail sector still boasts high occupancy rates exceeding 90% in Tier 1 cities.

This continued demand, particularly within the fashion, food & beverage, and electronics categories, underscores the resilience of the sector. The first quarter of Financial Year 2026 promises to be robust for the annuity-focused real estate market, with office spaces demonstrating significant resilience despite a cooling retail landscape. While Q4FY25 experienced declines partly due to delayed approvals and weaker EOI-to-sales conversion amid trade wars and market fluctuations, office spaces are beginning FY26 on solid ground.

Gross office leasing is on an upward trajectory, and vacancy rates continue to decline, fueled by strong demand from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, and flexible workspace operators. Prime business districts in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad are experiencing rental growth between 5-7% annually, indicating sustained confidence among occupants. The sector is further strengthened by corporate interest in hybrid office models and growing demand for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)-compliant assets. For developers with large annuity portfolios, this represents strong positioning for the anticipated revival in consumption, even as the residential market sees resurgence driven by robust sales across mid-premium and luxury segments.