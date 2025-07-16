Rural India's Insurance Awakening: A Deep Dive into the Latest IPQ Survey
Axis Max Life Insurance, in collaboration with KANTAR, reveals significant growth in rural India's insurance awareness, yet highlights a persistent gap in ownership in the IPQ 7.0 survey. Increased digital adoption and government schemes play crucial roles, indicating evolving financial protection needs among rural communities.
- Country:
- India
Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, in partnership with global marketing analytics firm KANTAR, has released the seventh edition of its India Protection Quotient (IPQ) survey, unveiling significant insights into rural India's evolving financial aspirations and protection needs.
The IPQ 7.0 reveals a rise in rural India's Protection Quotient from 12 to 16, indicating increased insurance awareness. Despite the progress, insurance ownership remains at one-third of urban levels, driven by affordability issues and service dissatisfaction.
Prashant Tripathy, CEO of Axis Max Life, emphasized the need for the industry to innovate with simplified products and inclusive advisory to address rural India's financial planning and insurance gaps.