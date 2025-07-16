Rural India's Insurance Awakening: A Deep Dive into the Latest IPQ Survey

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, in partnership with global marketing analytics firm KANTAR, has released the seventh edition of its India Protection Quotient (IPQ) survey, unveiling significant insights into rural India's evolving financial aspirations and protection needs.

The IPQ 7.0 reveals a rise in rural India's Protection Quotient from 12 to 16, indicating increased insurance awareness. Despite the progress, insurance ownership remains at one-third of urban levels, driven by affordability issues and service dissatisfaction.

Prashant Tripathy, CEO of Axis Max Life, emphasized the need for the industry to innovate with simplified products and inclusive advisory to address rural India's financial planning and insurance gaps.