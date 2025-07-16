European Shares Dip Amid Inflation Concerns and Trade Uncertainty

In a tense market session on Wednesday, European shares witnessed a decline, heavily influenced by setbacks faced by ASML. The major supplier of chip-making gear reported a disappointing business update, contributing to broader concerns over inflation and trade disputes, resulting in a 0.3% dip in the STOXX 600 index.

ASML experienced a steep 6.7% drop after an earnings forecast revealed potential stagnation in growth by 2026. President Donald Trump's tariff announcements further agitated the situation, instilling uncertainty and prompting a cautious investor outlook.

The U.S. consumer price index continues to spur inflationary fears, with investors closely monitoring upcoming producer price data. Simultaneously, the looming U.S.-EU trade discussions, with potential retaliatory measures on the horizon, keep market participants on edge. Meanwhile, British inflation figures unexpectedly surged to an annual rate of 3.6% in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)