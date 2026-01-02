European Markets Surge: STOXX 600 Hits New Heights, FTSE 100 Breaks Records

In a robust start to 2026, European shares climbed to a new peak, driven by strong performances in the defence sector. By mid-morning, the STOXX 600 index edged closer to the notable 600-point level as investors returned to markets after New Year festivities, resulting in a 0.6% gain to 596.94.

The positive momentum followed an impressive 2025, bolstered by reduced interest rates, Germany's fiscal incentives, and a shift away from high-valued U.S. tech stocks. The market showed resilience despite last year's tariff upheaval, as investors adjusted to uncertainties initiated by comprehensive tariff impositions from the U.S.

London's FTSE 100 achieved a significant milestone, crossing the 10,000 mark. Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK, highlighted rising commodity prices as a key factor attracting investor interest. While markets celebrated, euro zone manufacturing data pointed to new challenges with production levels declining for the first time in a decade-long span.

